PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen head into Indonesia Open

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and rising star Lakshya Sen will seek consistency as they lead the Indian charge at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

If Sindhu, seeded seventh, can cross the opening two rounds, she is likely to face the third seeded An Se Young, who has an overwhelming 5-0 record against the Indian.

Among the men, eighth seed Sen and HS Prannoy will cross swords in an all Indian contest.

