PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen head into Indonesia Open

Updated on: 14 June,2022 09:16 AM IST  |  Jakarta
PTI |

If Sindhu, seeded seventh, can cross the opening two rounds, she is likely to face the third seeded An Se Young, who has an overwhelming 5-0 record against the Indian

PV Sindhu. Pic/AFP


Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and rising star Lakshya Sen will seek consistency as they lead the Indian charge at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

If Sindhu, seeded seventh, can cross the opening two rounds, she is likely to face the third seeded An Se Young, who has an overwhelming 5-0 record against the Indian.




Among the men, eighth seed Sen and HS Prannoy will cross swords in an all Indian contest.

