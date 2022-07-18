PV Sindhu thanks PM Narendra Modi for his wishes after her Singapore Open title win

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category

P.V. Sindhu in action during the final match of the women's singles event at the Singapore Open 2022. Pic/ PTI

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes after she clinched her maiden Singapore Open title on Sunday.

PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category.

"I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players," Prime Minister had tweeted congratulating Sindhu on Sunday.

Thank you so much sir ðð¼ðð¼ https://t.co/AlmXGOesOG — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 17, 2022

"Thank you sir for you kind words," replied Sindhu to PM Modi via a tweet. Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.

She was off to a great start, winning the first game by a thumping margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in a similar fashion in the next game, winning it by 11-21. In the decider game, the top Indian shuttler maintained her composure to win it 21-15 and win the title.

