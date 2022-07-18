Breaking News
Civic polls: Running with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, BJP hunts for Thane
Laxmi Chhaya collapse 2007: Buried toddler now all of 18
12 dead, 15 rescued after Pune-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh
US: Four killed, two injured in shooting at Indiana mall
State of emergency declared in Sri Lanka ahead of July 20 presidential election
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > PV Sindhu thanks PM Narendra Modi for his wishes after her Singapore Open title win

PV Sindhu thanks PM Narendra Modi for his wishes after her Singapore Open title win

Updated on: 18 July,2022 02:00 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category

PV Sindhu thanks PM Narendra Modi for his wishes after her Singapore Open title win

P.V. Sindhu in action during the final match of the women's singles event at the Singapore Open 2022. Pic/ PTI


Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes after she clinched her maiden Singapore Open title on Sunday.

PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category. 




"I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players," Prime Minister had tweeted congratulating Sindhu on Sunday.


"Thank you sir for you kind words," replied Sindhu to PM Modi via a tweet. Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.

Also Read: Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, IOC and FIH posts

She was off to a great start, winning the first game by a thumping margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in a similar fashion in the next game, winning it by 11-21. In the decider game, the top Indian shuttler maintained her composure to win it 21-15 and win the title.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

badminton pv sindhu sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK