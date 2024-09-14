Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup

“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week,” the 38-year-old Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal withdrew Thursday from next week’s Laver Cup in Berlin, leaving it unclear when the Spanish great will play again. The Laver Cup—the tournament where Roger Federer retired in 2022 after teaming up with Nadal in doubles—would have been Nadal’s first event since the Paris Olympics and potentially one of his last ever.

“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week,” the 38-year-old Nadal said. “This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win,” he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion didn’t address his current fitness after a spate of injuries in recent years, or when he might play again. Nadal withdrew last month from the US Open, meaning he missed three of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2024. He last played in reaching the men’s doubles quarter-finals at the Olympics.

