Breaking News
Surveyor crushed to death as container falls from gantry crane in Uran
Mumbai: Flyover slab falls on car bonnet in Andheri
Gangster Abu Salem moved out of Taloja prison for transfer to Nashik jail
Mumbai: Cop, commuters overpower man who stabs wife
Thane: 17-year-old killed as bus hits motorbike
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rajawat stuns Gemke to enter Rd Two

Rajawat stuns Gemke to enter Rd Two

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Calgary (Canada)
PTI |

Top

World No. 39 Rajawat had to dig deep to get the better of eighth seed Gemke of Denmark 17-21, 21-16, 21-14 in his opening round match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes on Wednesday night

Rajawat stuns Gemke to enter Rd Two

Priyanshu Rajawat

Listen to this article
Rajawat stuns Gemke to enter Rd Two
x
00:00

Promising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat stunned higher-ranked Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in a hard-fought three game contest to advance to the second round of men’s singles event at the Canada Open here.


Also Read: Chess: India GM Gukesh holds top seed Caruana


World No. 39 Rajawat had to dig deep to get the better of eighth seed Gemke of Denmark 17-21, 21-16, 21-14 in his opening round match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes on Wednesday night.


Rajawat, thus, remained the only Indian surviving player in the men’s singles competition and will take on Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the next round. The other two Indians in the fray, Ayush Shetty lost 14-21, 11-21 to sixth seed Koki Watanabe of Japan, while S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian was shown the door by France’s Alex Lanier 16-21 17-21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK