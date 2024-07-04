World No. 39 Rajawat had to dig deep to get the better of eighth seed Gemke of Denmark 17-21, 21-16, 21-14 in his opening round match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes on Wednesday night

Priyanshu Rajawat

Listen to this article Rajawat stuns Gemke to enter Rd Two x 00:00

Promising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat stunned higher-ranked Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in a hard-fought three game contest to advance to the second round of men’s singles event at the Canada Open here.

Also Read: Chess: India GM Gukesh holds top seed Caruana

ADVERTISEMENT

World No. 39 Rajawat had to dig deep to get the better of eighth seed Gemke of Denmark 17-21, 21-16, 21-14 in his opening round match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes on Wednesday night.

Rajawat, thus, remained the only Indian surviving player in the men’s singles competition and will take on Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the next round. The other two Indians in the fray, Ayush Shetty lost 14-21, 11-21 to sixth seed Koki Watanabe of Japan, while S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian was shown the door by France’s Alex Lanier 16-21 17-21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever