Rashmikaa bags maiden ITF title

Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty

Reigning national champion Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty clinched her maiden ITF title, beating a valiant Zeel Desai in an all-Indian final of the Women’s World Tennis Tour here on Sunday.

Rashmikaa won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in the title clash to walk away with a winner’s cheque of USD 3935 and 50 WTA points.

Desai bagged USD 2107 and 30 WTA points. Rashmikaa took advantage of an error-prone Desai to gain a break in the second game of the first set and from that point the 27-year-old did not give a semblance of a chance to her opponent, grabbing it 6-0.

However, Desai broke her opponent’s serve in the very first game of the second set.

