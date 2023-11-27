Breaking News
Rashmikaa bags maiden ITF title

27 November,2023
PTI |

Top

Rashmikaa won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in the title clash to walk away with a winner’s cheque of USD 3935 and 50 WTA points

Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty

Reigning national champion Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty clinched her maiden ITF title, beating a valiant Zeel Desai in an all-Indian final of the Women’s World Tennis Tour here on Sunday.


Rashmikaa won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in the title clash to walk away with a winner’s cheque of USD 3935 and 50 WTA points.


Desai bagged USD 2107 and 30 WTA points. Rashmikaa took advantage of an error-prone Desai to gain a break in the second game of the first set and from that point the 27-year-old did not give a semblance of a chance to her opponent, grabbing it 6-0.

However, Desai broke her opponent’s serve in the very first game of the second set.

