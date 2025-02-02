Jockey A Sandesh blitzes 16 horse field to win blue riband of Indian racing

Jockey A Sandesh with Ranquelino after winning the Indian Derby yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Ready, set, go Ranquelino x 00:00

Ranquelino, trained by Darius Byramji, produced a splendid gallop opposite the Mahalaxmi grand stand to win the HPSL Indian Derby (Gr 1), on Sunday, giving Matheran boy A Sandesh his first victory in the coveted race. In the process the Manjri-bred Fiero - Sunset four-year-old also created a unique record of winning the Bangalore Derby and the Indian Derby in a span of only seven days!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandesh settled Ranquelino in mid-bunch as Imperial Star (SJ Sunil up) shot to the front to open a five-length lead over African Gold, with the rest way behind. Approaching the halfway mark, Billy Lee astride African Gold suddenly decided to take charge, passed the leader in a trice, and started running like a scalded cat to open a dozen-length gap over the rest. African Gold turned for home all alone, still about ten lengths ahead of the field, when Duke Of Tuscany (P Trevor up), Pyrite (Mukesh Kumar up) and Ranquelino (Sandesh up) sensed danger and made their moves. However, they couldn't make much impression until a tired African Gold started shortening his strides nearing the two-furlong post. Thereafter, Sandesh and Ranquelino only got stronger at the finish, sparing a length to Pyrite, with Positano (Akshay Kumar up) and Thalassa (Imran Chisty up) improving to claim the third and fourth spots ahead of Duke Of Tuscany.

An ecstatic Sandesh jumped off the winning horse with both legs in the air (like Frankie Dettori) before kissing Ranquelino and proceeding for the weigh-in formalities. When mid-day asked how many times he had practiced the acrobatic jump, a smiling Sandesh said it was not new for him, "I had done it after winning my first ever race!"

Interestingly, Sandesh's first Indian Derby victory coincided with the 18th anniversary of his riding career. "I started riding in the races on this date in 2007," an emotional Sandesh, who was joined by his wife and son on the trophy presentation dais, said after the race. "It was a long wait," the ace jockey added, and went through a long vote of thanks, beginning with RWITC member Iqbal Nathani who was the first to spot this prodigal talent during his vacation at the hill station, and ending with trainer S Padmnabhan who released him from contractual obligations to ride Ranquelino.

"I was desperately looking for a good Derby horse for the last two months, and when Knotty Legend died after winning the South India Derby, I had settled on trainer Padmanabhan's Final Call," said Sandesh, "but when I rode Ranquelino at Bangalore, I knew this was my Derby hope. I then requested Paddy sir to relieve me, and he very graciously agreed."

"I am absolutely thrilled to win the Indian Derby again," Shapoorji Pallanji, breeder of Ranquelino who also owns him in partnership with Mukul Sonawala, Kishore Dhingra, DR Thacker, SR Sanas and Ashok Ranpise, said after leading in Ranquelino along with his partners. Shapoor had last won this race with Diabolical in 2007.

Reluctant trainer

"I was reluctant to send Ranquelino to Mumbai," confessed trainer Darius Byramji, "because Ranquelino was very happy after winning the Bangalore Derby, and I believe in keeping my horses happy." But when the owners decided to take a shot at the Indian Derby anyway, Darius complied wholeheartedly. "I just made sure he was happy here in Mumbai too, and he did the rest--and yes, Sandesh rode a beautiful race."