Red Bull’s Verstappen reels off sixth straight win

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates with the winner’s trophy after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone yesterday. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen claimed his first British Grand Prix victory on Sunday to deliver a record-equalling 11th consecutive win for his Red Bull team and his sixth in successive races.

In a race of attrition, interrupted by safety cars and influenced by tyre-wear, the Dutchman came home almost four seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris who held off Mercedes’ seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling finale.

It was Verstappen’s 43rd career win and his eighth in 10 races this year as he increased his lead ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship to 99 points. Norris’s McLaren team-mate Australian rookie Oscar Piastri finished fourth ahead of George Russell, Perez, two-time champion Fernand Alonso of Aston Martin and Williams’ Alex Albon.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz came home ninth and 10th, a disappointing result for the Italian team after they had started from fourth and fifth on the grid. For Norris, who led the opening laps after beating Verstappen at the start, it was his best result since finishing second at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix while for Hamilton, a record eight-time winner at his home race, it was a 14th British podium.

“Yes, a good race,” said Verstappen. “The last stint was more difficult than I would have liked on these tyres, but a great job by the team again. “Eleven in a row! That’s pretty crazy. Well done everyone.”

Red Bull drew level with McLaren who reeled off 11 wins in 1988. The race began in warm and dry conditions, following light rain, as Norris, from second on the grid, took advantage of a sluggish start by Verstappen who held off Piastri to retain second.

