Rest in peace, rockstar Rajiv Mishra!

Rajiv Mishra arrives with the Indian team in New Delhi after winning the silver medal at the 1997 Jr World Cup in Milton Keynes

His training sessions before the 1997 Junior World Cup at the National Stadium in New Delhi were like sorties on the astro-turf. He made goalkeepers nervous. His unruly, mop of hair, a mass of curls, were held together by a bandana. He was in a way, like his hair, bobbing into the striking circle, stick to ball, shoulder feints making a mockery of defensive walls, his sprints spreading chaos through team ranks.

Rise at the Nationals

Rajiv Mishra popped out of the National Championships and into the nation’s consciousness. Milton Keynes was his Karam-Bhoomi. The stadium was small, could seat approximately 6000 plus spectators and the day India played, Indians streamed in from all corners of Europe, match over, couple of drinks later, they went back.

By the time India entered the Junior World Cup semi-finals, the chatter was always around Rajiv Mishra. “What skills!” was always the refrain. Milton Keynes was packed to the rafters for the semis against Germany, five-time finalists and reigning World Champions. Germany led 2-0. India fought back, but with a minute to go Germany were up 3-2. India made it 3-3 and in extra time, Mishra picked up a rebound off the German goalkeeper’s pads, the initial shot was by Sameer Dad, to make it 4-3.

India would reach the World Cup final losing 2-3 to Australia. Mishra would be the top scorer with six goals.Overnight, Mishra was the star. He was humble, soft spoken. “Bhai Sahab, interview dena mushkil hota hai. Aap extra-match khila lo [It’s difficult to give an interview. I would gladly play an extra match],” he would say.

That knee injury...

A knee injury during training needed a surgery. Mishra rejoined the camp and even played a department match where he slipped and hurt himself again. Mumbai’s Dr Anant Joshi said he shouldn’t have trained so soon after the surgery and not much can be done. He was in the team for the senior 98’ World Cup in Utrecht, but had to sit out as whenever he turned in the circle, stabs of pain would bring him to his knees.

The withdrawal

Mishra withdrew. I did meet him in Benares, almost spent an entire day documenting him for a 10-minute video profile in 2003. He seemed happy. But, in between, his eyes would speak about a world he wished he had inhabited—being a top-notch scorer, a real superstar of world hockey. We did speak once in a while, a little before the 2016 Junior World Cup. I could sense sadness around him. He wasn’t one to share.

The world would wake up to reading how a submersible imploded, trade agreements and treaties being signed between the USA and India. In an obscure part of the city of Benares Rajiv Mishra would sleep on, he was found dead at his home on Wednesday night. The world, oblivious. A life that didn’t reach the striking circle it was meant to. My last shot of that video profile was of him standing on the door of the train compartment, kitted in a black ticket collector’s coat, as he waved. As the train pulled away, Mishra smiled.