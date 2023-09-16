Breaking News
Riya, Harshit shuttle to glory in MSSA U-16 championship

Updated on: 16 September,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

The fancied Riya prevailed over Myra Oak, 14, of Rustomjee Cambridge International School (Dahisar) 21-19, 21-9.

MSSA’s badminton champions across age categories with their trophies at the Cricket Club of India yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Riya Vinherkar, 14, of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and Harshit Mahimkar, 14, of The Blossoms Sunderbai School (Marine Lines) won the girls and boys under-16 titles respectively in the MSSA inter-school badminton tournament, at the Cricket Club of India courts on Friday.


The fancied Riya prevailed over Myra Oak, 14, of Rustomjee Cambridge International School (Dahisar) 21-19, 21-9. Later, Harshit brushed aside the challenge from Pravit Sahu, 14, of Orchids International School (Malad), 21-17, 21-10.


In the girls’ U-14 final, Khushi Pahwa of Ryan International CBSE (Kandivli) easily defeated Dabholkar Gargi of Roshanlal Aggarwal School (Bhandup) 21-13, 21-6 and Manihaar Pratim of DG Khetan International School (Malad) shocked second seed Satya Chauhan of Witty International School (Malad) 21-13, 21-18 in boys’ final.


Also Read: Purva, Diva crowned MSSA U-16 squash champs

Meanwhile, Ruhaan Bhatia of BD Somani School (Cuffe Parade) outshone top seed Parmar Kaavya of RN Podar School (Santacruz) 21-13, 21-15 in the boys under-12 final. The girls’ final also witnessed an upset as Anjana Nair of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (Mulund) stunned top seed and favourite Tiann Castellino Ryan International School ICSE (Malad) 21-16, 23-21.

Top seed Aadiraj Shetty of The Green Acres Academy (Chembur) defeated second seed Abhimanyu Shete of Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE (Vile Parle) 21-10, 21-5 in the boys’ U-10 final. Top seed Hazel Joshi of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (Mulund) scored an easy 21-5, 21-19 win over second seed Myra Goradia of JBCN International School (Borivli) in the girls’ U-10 final.

