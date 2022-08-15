Roger Federer keeps his pinky promise

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 August,2022 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
He flew to Zurich to fullfil a promise he made to him half a decade ago. During the US Open press conference five years ago, Zizou challenged Federer to a match

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer surprised a young fan, Izyan Ahmad, also known as Zizou. He flew to Zurich to fullfil a promise he made to him half a decade ago. During the US Open press conference five years ago, Zizou challenged Federer to a match.


Federer Instagrammed his meeting with Zizou recently and wrote: “One of the great benefits of this unbelievable sport are moments like these. Zizou, all the best and keep working hard. PS: I always keep my pinky promises.”


