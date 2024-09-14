Breaking News
Royal Mysore for Pune City Gold Cup

Royal Mysore for Pune City Gold Cup

Updated on: 14 September,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

He will be ridden by Trevor Patel who has returned after a stint in South Korea

Royal Mysore for Pune City Gold Cup

Representation Pic

The Prasanna Kumar-trained Royal Mysore, whose wining spree was broken when he went down to stable-mate Siege Courageous on this track a month ago, is expected to make amends and turn the table on his conqueror in the Pune City Gold Cup, the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card at the Pune racetrack. He will be ridden by Trevor Patel who has returned after a stint in South Korea.


First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:



Colombiana Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1400m)
The General 1, Etoile 2, Encantamento 3.


Star of Gibraltar Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 2000m)
Uzi 1, Yuletide 2, Leo The Lion 3.

Gentlemen's Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1000m)
Superimpose 1, Storm Cloud 2, Arbitrage 3.

Fourth Estate Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 2000m)
Applause 1, Doron 2, Arise And Shine 3.

Acclaimed Plate (Class II; 1400m)
In Thy Light 1, Fast Pace 2, It's My Time 3.

Also Read: Pune season opens with a nine-race card

Pune City Gold Cup (For 3y&o; 1600m)
Royal Mysore 1, Tehani 2, Siege Courageous 3.

Gentlemen's Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1000m)
Goddes Of Dawn 2, Redouble 2, Wanderlust 3.

Colombiana Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1400m)
Winter Agenda 1, Endurance 2, Ricochet 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Royal Mysore (6-8)
Upsets: Daianne (2-1) , Decacorn (7-1) & Rush (8-9)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races

sports news royal western india turf club pune

