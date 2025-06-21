Rs 25,000 monthly allowance for India hockey players

Eighty players (40 men and 40 women) will benefit from the allowance which is given to athletes in the developmental group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme

Representational image. Pic/iStock

In a first for Indian hockey players, the sports ministry, on Thursday, approved an out of pocket allowance of Rs 25,000 per month for those picked in the national camp after repeated requests from the sport’s governing body Hockey India.

