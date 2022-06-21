Russian player Natela Dzalamidze changes nationality to avoid Wimbledon ban: Report

Natela Dzalamidze, 29, doubles player ranked No.44, will compete in the women’s doubles with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic when the tournament starts on June 27.

A Russian tennis player has avoided a Wimbledon ban on all competitors from her country by changing her nationality to Georgian, according to a report in The Times newspaper.

An All England Club spokesman said they were powerless to interfere in Dzalamidze’s case, as this was between the WTA and the ITF and that she satisfied the entry requirements.

