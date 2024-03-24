Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sabalenka keeps emotions in check as she defeats Badosa
Sabalenka keeps emotions in check as she defeats Badosa

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

“She is a very, very strong woman, strong personality. You can see it on the court...I know her off court so it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Badosa said

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka returned to the court for the first time since the death of her ex-boyfriend earlier this week and kept her emotions in check as she beat Spain’s Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 on Friday. After six hours of rain delays, Sabalenka walked onto the court wearing an all-black outfit, a choice matched by her close friend Badosa. 


Two-times Australian Open winner Sabalenka on Wednesday said she was “heartbroken” by the death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov in a statement on Wednesday, where she revealed they had not been a couple at the time of his death. Koltsov died on Monday with Miami police saying he had jumped from the balcony of a room at an resort in an “apparent suicide.” 


“She is a very, very strong woman, strong personality. You can see it on the court...I know her off court so it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Badosa said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

