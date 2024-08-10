Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Disqualification defies logic Vinesh deserves silver Sachin Tendulkar

'Disqualification defies logic, Vinesh deserves silver': Sachin Tendulkar

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Competing in the 50kg category, Vinesh was disqualified after being found 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in, following which she appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal

'Disqualification defies logic, Vinesh deserves silver': Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Listen to this article
'Disqualification defies logic, Vinesh deserves silver': Sachin Tendulkar
x
00:00

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Friday threw his weight behind Vinesh Phogat saying the disqualification of the Indian wrestler, ahead of her gold-medal bout at the Paris Olympics, “defied logic and sporting sense, and asked for rules to be revisited.


Competing in the 50kg category, Vinesh was disqualified after being found 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in, following which she appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal. 



In a post on X, Tendulkar said that Vinesh was robbed of a deserving silver medal. “Every sport has rules and those rules need to be seen in context, maybe even revisited at times. Vinesh Phogat qualified fair and square for the finals. Her disqualification by weight, was before the finals, and hence, for her to be robbed of a deserving silver medal defies logic and sporting sense,” Tendulkar wrote.


Also Read: Decision on awarding silver medal to Phogat to be taken before end of Olympics

“It would have been understandable if an athlete were to have been disqualified for ethical breaches such as the usage of performance enhancing drugs. In that case, to not be awarded any medal and be placed last would be justifiable. However, Vinesh beat her opponents fairly to reach the top two. She definitely 
deserves a silver medal.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 sachin tendulkar Vinesh Phogat sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK