Sakshi, Aman announce Wrestling Champions Super League

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Aman Sehrawat, along with former world championship bronze-winner Geeta Phogat, on Monday announced that they would soon launch a Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL) for the country’s budding grapplers but the national federation has refused to sanction the initiative.

Sakshi, along with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, had spearheaded the wrestlers’ protest against ousted Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment. She has, however, distanced herself from the latter two after they took the political plunge by joining Congress ahead of Haryana assembly elections.

Phogat hopeful of support

Phogat said she is hopeful of support from the federation and the government. “Sakshi and I have been planning this League for long. Soon it will take a final shape. We have not yet spoken to the WFI but it would be great if WFI and government support us. It will be the first league that will be operated only by the players,” Phogat said. “We are doing it for the players, for their benefit. We won’t stop anyone from getting involved in it, if WFI or government comes on board, even better. We have not yet spoken to them.”

WFI: We won’t approve WCSL

The WFI said it would not give its sanction to the league. “We won’t approve it. We are reviving our pro wrestling league and hopefully we will have it soon. The wrestlers are free to do their own league, they can promote the game, but we won’t be linked with that,” WFI President Sanjay Singh said.

