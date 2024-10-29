Salima Tete named women’s hockey captain

Navneet Kaur will serve as Tete’s deputy. India enter the competition with high expectations, having clinched the title at last year’s edition in Ranchi.

Salima Tete was named captain of the 18-member Indian women’s hockey team announced on Monday for the Asian Champions Trophy (November 11 to 20) at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Navneet Kaur will serve as Tete’s deputy. India enter the competition with high expectations, having clinched the title at last year’s edition in Ranchi.

The other nations in the fray are Olympic silver-medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

