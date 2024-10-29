Breaking News
Salima Tete named women’s hockey captain

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Navneet Kaur will serve as Tete's deputy. India enter the competition with high expectations, having clinched the title at last year's edition in Ranchi. 

Salima Tete

Salima Tete was named captain of the 18-member Indian women’s hockey team announced on Monday for the Asian Champions Trophy (November 11 to 20) at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.


Also Read: India beat China 1-0 to win 5th Asian Champions Trophy hockey title


Navneet Kaur will serve as Tete’s deputy. India enter the competition with high expectations, having clinched the title at last year’s edition in Ranchi. 


The other nations in the fray are Olympic silver-medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

