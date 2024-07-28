Samoa boxing coach dies at Olympic village

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

He was treated by emergency services but they were unable to save him, according to the local prosecutor’s office, which said he died of “natural causes”

Samoa’s boxing coach died at the Paris Olympics village after the 60-year-old had a cardiac arrest, officials said on Saturday. 


Governing body the IBA sent its “heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues” of Lionel Elika Fatupaito following his sudden death on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

