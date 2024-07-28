Samoa boxing coach dies at Olympic village

He was treated by emergency services but they were unable to save him, according to the local prosecutor’s office, which said he died of “natural causes”

Samoa’s boxing coach died at the Paris Olympics village after the 60-year-old had a cardiac arrest, officials said on Saturday.

Governing body the IBA sent its “heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues” of Lionel Elika Fatupaito following his sudden death on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony.

He was treated by emergency services but they were unable to save him, according to the local prosecutor’s office, which said he died of “natural causes.”

