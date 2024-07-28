Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > French bishops slam mockery of Christianity at opening ceremony

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“However, this ceremony unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply regret,” the bishops said

A picture posted by the official X account of The Olympic Games

French bishops complained on Saturday about the “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity” during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games which has upset some conservatives and has drawn mixed reviews. 


The opening had offered “wonderful moments of beauty, joy, rich emotions, and was universally praised,” a statement from the French Bishops’ Conference said.



“However, this ceremony unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply regret,” the bishops said. 


Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: China win edition’s first gold in shooting

While they did not refer to specific scenes, the ceremony featured a segment entitled “Festivity” which began with a group sat at a table, including several drag queens, which was reminiscent of the Last Supper, the final meal Jesus is said to have taken with his apostles. It was set to music by lesbian activist DJ Barbara Butch. 

“We think of all Christians across the continents who were hurt by the excesses and provocation of certain scenes. We hope they understand that the Olympic celebration extends far beyond the ideological biases of a few artists,” added the bishops. The statement was co-signed by the “Holy Games”, a sports programme funded by the Catholic church.

Some conservative and far-right politicians in France have also expressed outrage over what they criticised as a “woke” parade, which featured LGBT+ performers and a racially diverse cast.

