Satwiksairaj-Chirag duo reign supreme at Swiss Open, bag men's doubles title

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in action (Pic Courtesy: AP)

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty capped off their impressive campaign with a title win, beating China's Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang in the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday. This was the duo's first title of the 2023 season.

The second-seeded Indian pair and the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist, was solid in defence and showcased an attacking game to rout the world No. 21 pair 21-19, 24-22 in what took 54 minutes.

With this win, Satwik and Chirag put to rest the disappointment of last week's All England Championships where they had exited in the second round.

Overall, as it stands out, it was the fifth career world tour title for the Indian pair, who had claimed the India Open and French Open last year, besides securing the Thailand Open in 2019 and Hyerabad Open in 2018.

Satwik and Chirag had also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold.

