Sauber returns to F1 grid for 2024 season

The car chassis driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will officially be called a Kick Sauber C44. Both were already among the team’s sponsors last year

Valtteri Bottas

The Sauber team name will be back on the Formula One grid for the 2024 season after former sponsor Alfa Romeo left.

The 2024 entry list published Friday by the FIA lists the Swiss team as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, incorporating the names of gambling sponsor Stake and streaming service Kick.

