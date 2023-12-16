Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sauber returns to F1 grid for 2024 season

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Hinwil (Switzerland)
AP , PTI |

The car chassis driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will officially be called a Kick Sauber C44. Both were already among the team’s sponsors last year

Valtteri Bottas. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
The Sauber team name will be back on the Formula One grid for the 2024 season after former sponsor Alfa Romeo left.


The 2024 entry list published Friday by the FIA lists the Swiss team as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, incorporating the names of gambling sponsor Stake and streaming service Kick. 


The car chassis driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will officially be called a Kick Sauber C44. Both were already among the team’s sponsors last year. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

