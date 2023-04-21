Breaking News
Schumi's family to sue magazine

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Munich
The interview has Schumacher discussing his family life since the 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps where he suffered serious brain injury

Schumi’s family to sue magazine

Mick Schumacher

F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s family are planning legal action against German magazine Die Aktuelle for using an artificial intelligence programme to generate fake quotes from him for an interview they published on Wednesday.


The interview has Schumacher discussing his family life since the 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps where he suffered serious brain injury. Schumacher  has been away from public eye and is being treated by his family at home.


