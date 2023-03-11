Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ex F1 champ Button to make his NASCAR debut on March 26

Ex-F1 champ Button to make his NASCAR debut on March 26

Updated on: 11 March,2023 09:28 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Top

Button puts two former F1 champions in the field for the March 26 race on the permanent road course in Austin, Texas. Kimi Raikkonen announced on Wednesday he’ll race there for Trackhouse Racing. “Two F1 world champions in a NASCAR race. Who would have ever predicted that?” Button told The Associated Press

Ex-F1 champ Button to make his NASCAR debut on March 26

Jenson Button


Jenson Button will make his NASCAR debut later this month at Circuit of the Americas, the first of three Cup Series races scheduled for the former Formula One world champion.


Button puts two former F1 champions in the field for the March 26 race on the permanent road course in Austin, Texas. Kimi Raikkonen announced on Wednesday he’ll race there for Trackhouse Racing. “Two F1 world champions in a NASCAR race. Who would have ever predicted that?” Button told The Associated Press. 



Also read: Mercedes opens contract talks with seven-time F1 champ Lewis Hamilton over new deal


“A lot of people think I’m crazy for doing this because it’s so different, but that’s why I love the challenge of it. For me, it’s not about how quick the car is, it’s about how close the racing can be. In the Cup Series, the racing is awesome. It’s definitely going to be a shock to the system, but a toe in the water, so to speak, and hopefully help me be more competitive the next time I do it.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

formula one sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK