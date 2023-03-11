Ex-F1 champ Button to make his NASCAR debut on March 26

Button puts two former F1 champions in the field for the March 26 race on the permanent road course in Austin, Texas. Kimi Raikkonen announced on Wednesday he’ll race there for Trackhouse Racing. “Two F1 world champions in a NASCAR race. Who would have ever predicted that?” Button told The Associated Press

Jenson Button

Jenson Button will make his NASCAR debut later this month at Circuit of the Americas, the first of three Cup Series races scheduled for the former Formula One world champion.

“A lot of people think I’m crazy for doing this because it’s so different, but that’s why I love the challenge of it. For me, it’s not about how quick the car is, it’s about how close the racing can be. In the Cup Series, the racing is awesome. It’s definitely going to be a shock to the system, but a toe in the water, so to speak, and hopefully help me be more competitive the next time I do it.”

