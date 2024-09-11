Om Semwal, Nirupama Dubey claim Garware honours

Breaking News
11 September,2024
A Correspondent |

Top

Semwal and Dubey were presented the Sharad Pawar Trophy. They beat Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) and Tanishka Jain (India) in the finals

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Indians Om Semwal and Nirupama Dubey claimed the men’s and women’s honours respectively at the second Garware Club House All India Squash Championship recently.


The Championship was played under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI). The categories included All India boys and girls U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, men’s and women’s open $2000 PSA Satellite category.



Semwal and Dubey were presented the Sharad Pawar Trophy. They beat Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) and Tanishka Jain (India) in the finals.

Other winners included Isha Shelke (girls U-11), Vihaan Chandhok (boys U-11), Divyanshi Jain (girls U-13), Devansh Aggarwal (boys U-13), Aarika Mishra (girls U-15), Saharsh Shahra (boys U-15), Vyomika Khandelwal (girls U-17), Priyaan Thakker (boys U-17), Anika Dubey (girls U-19), and Karan Yadav (boys U-19).

