Sen storms into semis

India’s Lakshya Sen during his quarter-final against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Tapei in Paris yesterday. PIC/Getty Images

Lakshya Sen inched closer to a maiden Olympic medal after becoming the first Indian male shuttler to advance to the semi-finals with a thrilling three-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen at the Paris Games here on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, combined pace with precision and held his nerve during key moments to emerge 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 winner against World No. 11 Chou, a 2022 World Championships bronze medallist, in an intense quarter-final battle.

Sen, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, will face the winner of the match between 2021 World Champion Loh kean Yew of Singapore and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the last four. Women’s singles players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the only Indians to have crossed the quarter-final stage.

