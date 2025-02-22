Breaking News
Top players steal the show at National Kabaddi Cships as Services Karnataka Punjab secure convincing wins

22 February,2025 06:57 PM IST  |  Cuttack
Goa managed to edge past Jammu & Kashmir 38-35 in a closely fought encounter, while Rajasthan showcased their prowess in a convincing 61-43 win against Jharkhand

The second day of the Senior National Kabaddi Championships witnessed more high-intensity battles across different pools, with Services – led by Pro Kabaddi League’s very own Naveen Kumar – delivering the most commanding performance of the day in their 70-33 victory over Chhattisgarh. 


Goa managed to edge past Jammu & Kashmir 38-35 in a closely fought encounter, while Rajasthan showcased their prowess in a convincing 61-43 win against Jharkhand.


Karnataka demonstrated their talent with a clinical 46-26 victory over Uttarakhand, while Punjab dominated their match against Bengal, securing a 49-24 win. Uttar Pradesh controlled their game against Assam, winning 35-19, and Tamil Nadu proved too strong for Pondicherry with a 47-35 victory.


Defending champions Haryana – which has Ashu Malik at the fore – continued their winning streak, defeating Delhi 39-19 in a Pool A encounter. Railways, maintaining their momentum from day one, overcame Bihar 45-27, while Maharashtra added another win to their tally by defeating Himachal Pradesh 37-24.

In Pool D's matches, Chandigarh continued their impressive form with a convincing 51-32 win over Madhya Pradesh. The day's most thrilling encounter saw Andhra Pradesh stage a remarkable comeback to edge past Gujarat 40-39, providing a fitting finale to an action-packed day

Also boasting the likes of Devank Dalal, the Services’ dominant performance against Chhattisgarh was particularly noteworthy, with their raiders and defenders working in perfect sync to build up what would become the highest score of the tournament so far. 

The results from Day Two’s first half have started to shape the qualification picture across all pools, with teams like Services, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana emerging as strong contenders for the knockout stages. As the tournament progresses, the competition is expected to intensify further, with teams fighting for crucial points to secure their passage to the next round.

