Serena gets well-earned rest after Flushing Meadows exit

Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final US Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows

Serena Williams

Serena Williams has reached her break point—she caught up on her rest following her last match at the US Open.

Williams, 40, posted a photo on Instagram Monday of herself under a ‘Moana’ blanket and seemingly asleep as she used a stuffed animal as a pillow. The mother of 5-year-old Olympia, Williams wrote, “How was your weekend? This was mine.”

Also Read: It was tough, but I believed in myself: Carlos Alcaraz

Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final US Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal