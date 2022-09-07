Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Serena gets well earned rest after Flushing Meadows exit

Serena gets well-earned rest after Flushing Meadows exit

Updated on: 07 September,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Top

Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final US Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows

Serena gets well-earned rest after Flushing Meadows exit

Serena Williams


Serena Williams has reached her break point—she caught up on her rest following her last match at the US Open.


Williams, 40, posted a photo on Instagram Monday of herself under a ‘Moana’ blanket and seemingly asleep as she used a stuffed animal as a pillow. The mother of 5-year-old Olympia, Williams wrote, “How was your weekend? This was mine.”

Also Read: It was tough, but I believed in myself: Carlos Alcaraz


Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final US Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
serena williams us open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK