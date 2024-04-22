Breaking News
Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed in Ghatkopar; one held
Four held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets threat call
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Seventh round loss gave me energy motivation to aim for title Gukesh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Seventh-round loss gave me energy, motivation to aim for title: Gukesh

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 17-year-old from Chennai, whose father is an ENT surgeon and mother a microbiologist, drew his 14th and final round game against American Hikaru Nakamura to win the prestigious tournament and become the youngest challenger for the world championship title

Seventh-round loss gave me energy, motivation to aim for title: Gukesh

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Seventh-round loss gave me energy, motivation to aim for title: Gukesh
x
00:00

For most athletes victory is usually the biggest motivator but not for history-making teen Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, who said he got the “energy” to become the youngest Candidates chess champion thanks to his seventh-round loss to Iran’s Firouzja Alireza.


The 17-year-old from Chennai, whose father is an ENT surgeon and mother a microbiologist, drew his 14th and final round game against American Hikaru Nakamura to win the prestigious tournament and become the youngest challenger for the world championship title.


Also Read: Swimming: China slams ‘fake’ dope result


He will take on China’s Ding Liren in that match later this year. “I was feeling really good from the start but after my seventh round loss against Alireza, I was really upset. It was a painful loss. But the next day I had a rest day and was feeling my absolute best,” Gukesh told PTI videos in a zoom interview from Toronto.
“The loss kind of provided me with the energy and motivation. After the loss I really felt that if I continue doing the right thing, and I am in the right mental state then I can really go for the wins,” he added.

Gukesh became only the second Indian after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates. In the process, he bettered a 40-year-old record by the great Garry Kasparov, who became the youngest to challenge for the world title in 1984 at 22.

Reflecting on how the tournament went for him, the world’s third youngest Grandmaster said, “The focus from the beginning of the tournament was to trust the process, to be in the right mindset and play the right chess. I think throughout the tournament, I managed to do that well and consider myself fortunate enough to have the results go my way.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports news Sports Update sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK