Swimming: China slams 'fake' dope result
Swimming: China slams ‘fake’ dope result

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Beijing
AFP |

“The relevant reports are fake news and not factual,” said China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Monday

Swimming: China slams 'fake' dope result

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Swimming: China slams ‘fake’ dope result
Beijing on Monday called reports about 23 Chinese swimmers testing positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 “fake news”. 


The sport was rocked at the weekend by revelations that the swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ)—a prescription heart drug that is banned in athletes because it can enhance performance—before the Games three years ago. 


“The relevant reports are fake news and not factual,” said China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Monday.

Tokyo Olympics sports sports news Sports Update
