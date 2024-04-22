“The relevant reports are fake news and not factual,” said China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Monday

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Swimming: China slams ‘fake’ dope result x 00:00

Beijing on Monday called reports about 23 Chinese swimmers testing positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 “fake news”.

The sport was rocked at the weekend by revelations that the swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ)—a prescription heart drug that is banned in athletes because it can enhance performance—before the Games three years ago.

