Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Seville trumps Olympic champ Noah Lyles in Lausanne sprint clash

Updated on: 22 August,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Lausanne (Switzerland)
AFP |

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville trumped Olympic champion Noah Lyles in the 100m race at Wednesday’s Athletissima in Lausanne — a Diamond League meet — just three weeks away from the world championships in Tokyo. 

Once again, Lyles stuttered out of the blocks, as Seville seized the advantage and refused to let it go. 



Seville clocked an impressive 9.87 seconds, while Lyles battled back through a strong finish to snatch second place with a time of in 10.02sec. 


“Running 9.87 in those conditions shows I can go much faster, anywhere in the world,” said Seville.

It was a repeat of last month’s London Diamond League when the 24-year-old Seville also got the better of Lyles. 

Meanwhile, Lyles was left to rue a ‘horrible reaction to the gun,’ admitting that was the only thing he did wrong. “Technically I felt good, but once you miss the start at this level the race is basically over.

