Shambala for Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy

The Imtiaz Sait-trained Christophany will be Shambala's prime rival

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

The four-year-old colt Shambala, trained by Ms Nazzak Chenoy, will be facing Class I horses for the first time in the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race Mahalaxmi card. The Imtiaz Sait-trained Christophany who, after a hat-trick at Pune, again resumed his winning ways by beating It's My Time in the top class last month, will be Shambala's prime rival. I expect Shambala to win from Christophany and Snowfall.

First race at 4.30 pm.

Selections:

SA Wahid Plate (Class V;1600m)

Chandrayaan 1, Remy Red 2, Yuletide 3.

Jimmy Bharucha Salver (For 3y; 1400m)

Matisse 1, Bee Magical 2, Caradoc 3.

Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Salver (Class III; 1600m)

Thundering Phoenix 1, Ultimo 2, Lord And Master 3.

Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Shambala 1, Christophany 2, Snowfall 3.

1805 Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Quicker 1, Esperanza 2, Aperol 3.

MH Ahmedbhoy Cup (Class IV; 1000m)

Ocean 1, Maysara 2, Midnight Express 3.

Ram Zodge Plate (Class V; 1200m)

Star Impact 1, Mriga 2, Purple Martini 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Matisse (2-3)

Upsets: Storm Cloud (6-6) & Sussing (7-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.