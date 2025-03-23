Shambala for Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy

The Imtiaz Sait-trained Christophany will be Shambala's prime rival
Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan
The four-year-old colt Shambala, trained by Ms Nazzak Chenoy, will be facing Class I horses for the first time in the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race Mahalaxmi card. The Imtiaz Sait-trained Christophany who, after a hat-trick at Pune, again resumed his winning ways by beating It's My Time in the top class last month, will be Shambala's prime rival. I expect Shambala to win from Christophany and Snowfall.
First race at 4.30 pm.
Selections:
SA Wahid Plate (Class V;1600m)
Chandrayaan 1, Remy Red 2, Yuletide 3.
Jimmy Bharucha Salver (For 3y; 1400m)
Matisse 1, Bee Magical 2, Caradoc 3.
Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Salver (Class III; 1600m)
Thundering Phoenix 1, Ultimo 2, Lord And Master 3.
Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Shambala 1, Christophany 2, Snowfall 3.
1805 Trophy (Class III; 1200m)
Quicker 1, Esperanza 2, Aperol 3.
MH Ahmedbhoy Cup (Class IV; 1000m)
Ocean 1, Maysara 2, Midnight Express 3.
Ram Zodge Plate (Class V; 1200m)
Star Impact 1, Mriga 2, Purple Martini 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Matisse (2-3)
Upsets: Storm Cloud (6-6) & Sussing (7-5)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.