Shuttler Bhatoye stays on course for triple crown

Naaisha Kaur Bhatoye

Naaisha Kaur Bhatoye, 15, stayed on course for a triple crown in the Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament with victories in the girls U-17, women’s singles and mixed doubles alongside Viraj Kuvale, at the Andheri Sports Complex on Friday.

The youngster first defeated Arya Mestry 15-13, 15-8 in the women’s singles quarters and then returned to overpower Hita Agarwal 15-8, 15-6.

Naaisha and Viraj then defeated Jinansh Jain and Alka Karayil 15-8, 15-8 in the mixed doubles Round of Eight. She will face Pranjal Shinde in the girls U-17 semi-finals and Pariniti Magdum of Raigad in the women’s singles.