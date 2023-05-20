Shuttler Bhatoye stays on course for triple crown

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 May,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Naaisha Kaur Bhatoye, 15,  stayed on course for a triple crown in the Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament with victories in the girls U-17,  women’s singles and mixed doubles alongside Viraj Kuvale, at the Andheri Sports Complex on Friday. 


The youngster first defeated Arya Mestry 15-13, 15-8 in the women’s singles quarters and then returned to overpower Hita Agarwal 15-8, 15-6. 



Naaisha and Viraj then defeated Jinansh Jain and Alka Karayil 15-8, 15-8 in the mixed doubles Round of Eight. She will face Pranjal Shinde in the girls U-17 semi-finals and Pariniti Magdum of Raigad in the women’s singles.


 

