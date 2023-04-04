Shuttler Lakshya relishes break

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Lakshya Sen


Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen took to Instagram to inform his 2.8 lakh followers that he is currently on a break. He captioned the picture (right): “I wanted to take a moment to talk about the importance of taking a break, I’ve come to realise that sometimes, the best thing we can do for ourselves is to take a step back and recharge.” The post had received 34, 872 likes.


Also read: Shuttler Lakshya Sen ousted in first round; Indian challenge ends




