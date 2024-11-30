Breaking News
Maharashtra government formation: CM swearing-in on December 5; Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath
London to Mumbai flight turns around after ‘engine shutdown’
Mumbai: BMC misses Andheri’s Gokhale bridge deadline again
Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime
Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sindhu Sen enter Syed Modi finals

Sindhu, Sen enter Syed Modi finals

Updated on: 01 December,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

Hooda struggled to challenge Sindhu, committing a series of unforced errors that allowed her illustrious opponent to maintain control throughout the match

Sindhu, Sen enter Syed Modi finals

PV Sindhu returns to Unnati Hooda during their semi-final in Lucknow on Saturday. Pic/PTI; (right) India’s Lakshya Sen

Listen to this article
Sindhu, Sen enter Syed Modi finals
x
00:00

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen cruised to the women’s and men’s singles finals with dominating victories at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament here Saturday.


Top seed Sindhu outclassed the 17-year-old compatriot Unnati Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in just 36 minutes in the semifinal, while Lakshya outclassed Japan’s Shogo Ogawa 21-8, 21-14 in 42 minutes.


Hooda struggled to challenge Sindhu, committing a series of unforced errors that allowed her illustrious opponent to maintain control throughout the match.


“I am happy with today’s performance. From the beginning, I maintained the lead. I was just trying out a few strokes and overall, I was confident with the way I was playing,” Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, said after the match.

Also Read: Sindhu on song, Lakshya off tune

“Unnati played her best, but I didn’t give her a chance to overtake me. She is an upcoming player, and I wish her all the very best.”

A former world champion, Sindhu, currently ranked 18th, will face China’s Wu Luo Yu in the final as she chases her third Syed Modi International title. “I need to go back and prepare for tomorrow because it’s not going to be easy. From the beginning, I need to give my best,” said Sindhu.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya, on the other hand, will face Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh in the summit clash.

India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the final with a convincing straight-game victory over China’s Zhi Hong Zhou and Jia Yi Yang.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pv sindhu Lakshya Sen badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK