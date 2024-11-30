Sindhu, Sen enter Syed Modi finals

Hooda struggled to challenge Sindhu, committing a series of unforced errors that allowed her illustrious opponent to maintain control throughout the match

PV Sindhu returns to Unnati Hooda during their semi-final in Lucknow on Saturday. Pic/PTI; (right) India’s Lakshya Sen

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen cruised to the women’s and men’s singles finals with dominating victories at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament here Saturday.

Top seed Sindhu outclassed the 17-year-old compatriot Unnati Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in just 36 minutes in the semifinal, while Lakshya outclassed Japan’s Shogo Ogawa 21-8, 21-14 in 42 minutes.

Hooda struggled to challenge Sindhu, committing a series of unforced errors that allowed her illustrious opponent to maintain control throughout the match.

“I am happy with today’s performance. From the beginning, I maintained the lead. I was just trying out a few strokes and overall, I was confident with the way I was playing,” Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, said after the match.

“Unnati played her best, but I didn’t give her a chance to overtake me. She is an upcoming player, and I wish her all the very best.”

A former world champion, Sindhu, currently ranked 18th, will face China’s Wu Luo Yu in the final as she chases her third Syed Modi International title. “I need to go back and prepare for tomorrow because it’s not going to be easy. From the beginning, I need to give my best,” said Sindhu.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya, on the other hand, will face Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh in the summit clash.

India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the final with a convincing straight-game victory over China’s Zhi Hong Zhou and Jia Yi Yang.

