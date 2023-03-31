Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sindhu Srikanth ease into Spain Masters quarter finals

Sindhu, Srikanth ease into Spain Masters quarter-finals

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Madrid
PTI |

Top

Former world champion and Two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu got the better of Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonasia 21-16, 21-14 in a little over half an hour to enter her first quarter-final of this year

Sindhu, Srikanth ease into Spain Masters quarter-finals

PV Sindhu


India shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moved to the singles quarter-finals of the Madrid Spain Masters badminton tournament with straight game victories here on Thursday.


Former world champion and Two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu got the better of Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonasia 21-16, 21-14 in a little over half an hour to enter her first quarter-final of this year. 



Also Read: Spain Masters: Satwik-Chirag eye another title; Sindhu, Srikanth look to regain form


World No. 21 Srikanth, on the other hand, pulled off a 21-15, 21-12 second-round victory over compatriot B Sai Praneeth.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pv sindhu kidambi srikanth badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK