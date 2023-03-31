Sindhu, Srikanth ease into Spain Masters quarter-finals

Former world champion and Two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu got the better of Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonasia 21-16, 21-14 in a little over half an hour to enter her first quarter-final of this year

PV Sindhu

India shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moved to the singles quarter-finals of the Madrid Spain Masters badminton tournament with straight game victories here on Thursday.

World No. 21 Srikanth, on the other hand, pulled off a 21-15, 21-12 second-round victory over compatriot B Sai Praneeth.

