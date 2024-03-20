Breaking News
Sindhu, Srikanth, Lakshya enter Rd 2

Updated on: 21 March,2024 06:25 AM IST  |  Basel
PTI |

Top

Sindhu, who had claimed the title in 2022, beat Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-12, 21-13 to set up a meeting with Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in the second round

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, in-form Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth produced impressive performances to progress to the second round of the Swiss Open super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday. Sindhu, who had claimed the title in 2022, beat Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-12, 21-13 to set up a meeting with Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in the second round.


Srikanth, the former World No. 1, who had clinched the title in 2015, outwitted World No. 24 Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei 21-17, 21-18. Sen outlasted Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao 21-19, 15-21, 21-11. In women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, seeded sixth, overcame Indonesia’s Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose 21-18, 12-21, 21-19.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


