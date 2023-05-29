Singhva knocks out top-seed Achpal

Singhva, in Khopoli, ranked No. 64 in the country, trains at the Start Squash Academy in Khopoli.

Unseeded Naresh Singhva of Maharashtra pulled off the biggest win of his career when he knocked out top-seed Adith Achpal of TN in the boys U-19 pre-quarter-finals of the NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament on Saturday. Singhva, in Khopoli, ranked No. 64 in the country, trains at the Start Squash Academy in Khopoli. Singhva won the grueling five-game encounter 11-9, 8-11, 14-12, 6-11, 11-7.

