Sinner enters first semis in NY; Draper defeats De Minaur

Jannik Sinner returns to Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Jack Draper

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner reached his first US Open semi-final on Wednesday with a four-set victory over 2021 champion and two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner, looking to capture his second major of the season after the Australian Open, won 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 and will take on Britain’s 25th-ranked Jack Draper for a place in the final.

Draper, the World No. 25, defeated 10th-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 7-5, 6-2. Sinner, 23, is the only Top-10 player to make the semi-finals with No. 12 Taylor Fritz due to face US compatriot Frances Tiafoe, ranked 20, in Friday’s other last-four duel.

Italy’s Sinner had defeated Medvedev from two sets down to claim the Australian Open title before the Russian gained revenge in another five-setter at Wimbledon. “It was very tough, I knew it would be very physical,” said Sinner. “It was strange in the first two sets, whoever got the break started to roll.”

Sinner said he was looking forward to facing Draper. “We are good friends off the court. He’s having an incredible tournament and hasn’t dropped a set.”

Meanwhile, Jack Draper reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, becoming the first British man to make the last four since Andy Murray won the title 12 years ago and insisted: “I knew my time would come.”

