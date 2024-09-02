Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sinner serves it hot for Rd 3 win

Sinner serves it hot for Rd 3 win

Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Sinner will take on 14th seed Tommy Paul for a quarter-final place after the American defeated Canadian qualifier Gabriel Diallo in four sets

Sinner serves it hot for Rd 3 win

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sinner serves it hot for Rd 3 win
x
00:00

Jannik Sinner avoided plunging through the US Open trapdoor which claimed Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz when he stormed into the last 16 on Saturday. 


Australian Open champion Sinner raced past 87th-ranked Christopher O’Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. The 23-year-old Italian’s win came a day after four-time champion Djokovic was sent spinning to his earliest loss in New York in 18 years by Alexei Popyrin. 



Also Read: World No. 1 Rakesh wins shoot-off to enter last 8


One day earlier, 2022 winner Alcaraz was defeated in the second round by Dutch journeyman Botic van de Zandschulp. “I knew I had to play very solid. My serve worked well so I am happy with my performance,” said Sinner after firing 15 aces in his 46 winners past outclassed O’Connell of Australia

Sinner will take on 14th seed Tommy Paul for a quarter-final place after the American defeated Canadian qualifier Gabriel Diallo in four sets.

With Djokovic and Alcaraz heading home to Europe, Daniil Medvedev finds himself as the only former champion left in the men’s tournament. 

The eccentric Russian, seeded five, swept past Flavio Cobolli, the World No. 31 from Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. He’ll face unseeded Nuno Borges of Portugal who saved three match points in a five-set triumph over Czech teenager Jakub Mensik. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

us open novak djokovic carlos alcaraz tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK