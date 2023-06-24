Slow start for India golfer Aditi Ashok; tied 61st

Aditi, who was lying outside the top 60, as only 16 players shot under par rounds and another 16 getting even par 71

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AFP

India’s Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 3-over 74 in the opening round to be Tied-61 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the second of the five Majors for women.

Aditi, who has moved into Top-15 of the Race to CME Globe standings with a series of Top-10 finishes this season, shot 3-over 74 at the challenging and difficult Baltusrol’s Par-71 Lower Course.

