Slow start for India golfer Aditi Ashok; tied 61st

Updated on: 24 June,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Springfield
PTI |

Aditi, who was lying outside the top 60, as only 16 players shot under par rounds and another 16 getting even par 71

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AFP

India’s Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 3-over 74 in the opening round to be Tied-61 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the second of the five Majors for women.


Aditi, who has moved into Top-15 of the Race to CME Globe standings with a series of Top-10 finishes this season, shot 3-over 74 at the challenging and difficult Baltusrol’s Par-71 Lower Course. 


Also Read: Aditi Ashok set for 24th Major, most by any Indian!


Aditi, who was lying outside the top 60, as only 16 players shot under par rounds and another 16 getting even par 71.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

