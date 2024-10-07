Snooker: Advani wins Singapore Open title

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 October,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On his way to the final, Advani beat former IBSF world snooker champion Dechawat Poomjaeng of Thailand 4-3 in a thrilling quarter-final at the Lagoon Billiards Room

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani won the coveted Songhe Singapore Open title with a 5-1 win over local favourite Jaden Ong in Singapore on Sunday. On his way to the final, Advani beat former IBSF world snooker champion Dechawat Poomjaeng of Thailand 4-3 in a thrilling quarter-final at the Lagoon Billiards Room.


While the 5-1 score of the final seems lopsided, the first two frames were won by the Indian clearing the colours from a deficit to pip the Singaporean on both occasions to take a 2-0 advantage. Advani will defend his world billiards title in Doha in November.


