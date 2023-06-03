Sonego stuns 7th seed Rublev

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2023 08:59 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

It was a surprise defeat for Russian Rublev who had reached the Last 8 on each of his past three Slam appearances and won the Monte Carlo Masters this season

Italian Lorenzo Sonego battled back from two sets down to knock seventh seed Andrey Rublev out of the French Open on Friday and reach the last 16 for the second time.
 
The World No. 48 was two points from defeat during a fourth-set tie-break but prevailed 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 after three hours and 42 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Sonego will face Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov for a possible quarter-final meeting with 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.


Andrey RublevAndrey Rublev


“Incredible comeback today,” he said. “I played more aggressive than in the first and second sets because when he’s aggressive it’s tough to compete against him. I played with the right attitude and I changed everything.” 


It was a surprise defeat for Russian Rublev who had reached the Last 8 on each of his past three Slam appearances and won the Monte Carlo Masters this season.

roland garros French Open tennis news sports news Sports Update

