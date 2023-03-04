Breaking News
South Africa’s Craig Fulton is new India men’s hockey coach

Updated on: 04 March,2023 10:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Fulton, who has nearly 25 years of coaching experience, replaces Australian Graham Reid, who quit after India’s dismal show in the World Cup.

Craig Fulton


India on Friday named South Africa’s Craig Fulton as the new chief coach of the men’s national hockey team that finished a disappointing ninth in the World Cup at home.


Fulton, who has nearly 25 years of coaching experience, replaces Australian Graham Reid, who quit after India’s dismal show in the World Cup.



Not just Reid, the team’s analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell Pemberton had also tendered their resignations. Reid, though, had guided the Indian team to a historic bronze medal-winning show at the Tokyo Olympics.


“It is an honour to be appointed in the role of chief coach for the Indian men’s hockey team,” Fulton said.

