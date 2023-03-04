South Africa’s Craig Fulton is new India men’s hockey coach

Fulton, who has nearly 25 years of coaching experience, replaces Australian Graham Reid, who quit after India’s dismal show in the World Cup.

Craig Fulton

India on Friday named South Africa’s Craig Fulton as the new chief coach of the men’s national hockey team that finished a disappointing ninth in the World Cup at home.

Fulton, who has nearly 25 years of coaching experience, replaces Australian Graham Reid, who quit after India’s dismal show in the World Cup.

Not just Reid, the team’s analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell Pemberton had also tendered their resignations. Reid, though, had guided the Indian team to a historic bronze medal-winning show at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also read: 1973, A Hockey Story!

“It is an honour to be appointed in the role of chief coach for the Indian men’s hockey team,” Fulton said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever