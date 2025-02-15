Spain stun indian Men 3-1; Women’s team beat England 3-2

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s side emerged victorious, beating England 3-2 in a hard-fought match

Spain took sweet revenge for their defeat against India in the bronze-medal match at the Paris Olympics, overcoming Harmanpreet Singh’s side 3-1 in a FIH men’s Pro League game at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

India put up a lackluster show in their first Pro League match this season, even as Spain showed loads of determination with Borja Lacalle (28th), Ignacio Cobos (38th) and Bruno Avila (56th) slotting home the goals after the hosts had taken the lead in the 25th minute through Sukhjeet Singh.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s side emerged victorious, beating England 3-2 in a hard-fought match.

Two of India’s goals came from penalty corners with Vaishnavi Phalke scoring the opener in the sixth minute and Deepika smashing the second in the 25th, while Navneet Kaur struck the winner with just one minute left in the game.

Darcy Bourne (12th) and Fiona Crackles (58th) scored for England.

