Dipika-Harinder clinch Asian mixed doubles title

Updated on: 01 July,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Huangzhou (China)
PTI |

Ivan and Rachel, however, were handed a defeat by the experienced Indian duo of Dipika and Sandhu who won a hard-fought contest 11-10, 11-8 to clinch the title

Dipika-Harinder clinch Asian mixed doubles title

Harinderpal Singh Sandhu (left) and Dipika Pallikal Karthik

The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu won the gold medal at the Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championships here on Friday. Overall, India ended their campaign with two medals as the duo of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh secured a bronze after losing a close semi-final battle to Ivan Yuen and Rachel Arnold of Malaysia.


Also Read: Squash World Cup 2023: India enter semifinals with 4-0 win over South Africa


Ivan and Rachel, however, were handed a defeat by the experienced Indian duo of Dipika and Sandhu who won a hard-fought contest 11-10, 11-8 to clinch the title.
It was not an easy road to the final for the Indian duo who overcame the top-seeded Malaysian pair of Aira Azman and Shafiq Kamal in the quarters, while in the semi-final they ousted Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Faiza Zafar.


