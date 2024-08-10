Sreejesh to join Bhaker as India’s flag-bearer

“The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the IOA said in a statement

Celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will join star shooter Manu Bhaker as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games on Sunday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed this on Friday. “The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the IOA said in a statement.

IOA President PT Usha said Sreejesh was “both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership.” Meanwhile, the Great Wall of Indian Hockey Sreejesh will soon be seen in a new role following his retirement from the sport, with Hockey India set to announce him as the coach of the junior national team.

