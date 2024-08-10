Breaking News
Sreejesh to join Bhaker as India’s flag-bearer

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:47 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

“The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the IOA said in a statement

PR Sreejesh

Celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will join star shooter Manu Bhaker as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games on Sunday.


The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed this on Friday. “The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the IOA said in a statement.



Also Read: Decision on awarding silver medal to Phogat to be taken before end of Olympics


IOA President PT Usha said Sreejesh was “both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership.” Meanwhile, the Great Wall of Indian Hockey Sreejesh will soon be seen in a new role following his retirement from the sport, with Hockey India set to announce him as the coach of the junior national team.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

