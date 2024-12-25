Breaking News
Parts of Maharashtra likely to witness thunderstorm, rains: IMD
No arbitrary addition, deletion in voters list in Maharashtra: EC tells Congress
Twelve-year-old girl kidnapped from Kalyan found dead
Mumbai cyber cell recovers Rs 4.65 crores in SIM Swap Scam
Elevator technician dies during lift maintenance work in Santacruz building
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > St Teresas Don Bosco emerge U 16 champs

St Teresa’s, Don Bosco emerge U-16 champs

Updated on: 25 December,2024 06:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Prachi Kadam’s heroics under the bar help Santacruz school win girls crown; Aaditya Rane’s solitary goal guides Matunga outfit to boys silverware

St Teresa’s, Don Bosco emerge U-16 champs

The St Teresa’s girls celebrate with the trophy and medals after their win over Children Academy on Sunday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
St Teresa’s, Don Bosco emerge U-16 champs
x
00:00

Riding high on goalkeeper Prachi Kadam’s heroics under the bar, St Teresa’s Convent High School (Santacruz) emerged victorious in the girls U-16 MSSA inter-school hockey tournament, defeating Don Bosco High School (Borivli) 3-0 in a tense tie-breaker.


Both teams had their chances during regulation time but failed to convert, leading to a decisive penalty shootout. Prachi proved to be the star of the game, saving all three attempts by Don Bosco’s Nisha Shetty, Danica Colaco, and Viva Kumar. On the other hand, St Teresa’s Yukti Dabho, Nirja Redkar, and Arya Kamble successfully converted their strikes to secure the win.


The Don Bosco boys with their trophy and medals at the Don Bosco School ground in Matunga
The Don Bosco boys with their trophy and medals at the Don Bosco School ground in Matunga


Meanwhile in the boys U-16 final, Aaditya Rane of Don Bosco (Matunga) scored the all-important goal against Children Academy (Malad) to clinch the title. Aaditya struck for the Matunga outfit at the stroke of half-time after receiving a pass from Raj Shirke, placing it in the bottom left corner with ease.

In the girls semi-final, Don Bosco (Borivli) beat Children Academy (Malad) with a comfortable 2-0 win. In the second semi-final, St Teresa’s beat Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) 3-2 in the tie-breaker. In the boys semi-finals, Don Bosco (Matunga) beat St Antonio D’Silva High School (Dadar) 4-3 via tie-breaker, while Children Academy (Malad) defeated Don Bosco (Borivli) 2-0.

Prachi Kadam and Aaditya Rane
Prachi Kadam and Aaditya Rane

Tony Pinto, coach of St Teresa and Don Bosco (Borivli), smiled and said: “I couldn’t be biased so I made the assistant coaches take charge of today’s game. Hence, I sat in the stands, happy with both my teams in the final and I am happy with the outcome.” Coach of Don Bosco Rizwan Khan said: “We were confident of winning today. This team have been playing together for the past four years. We created many chances, we could have scored more.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA sports news hockey hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK