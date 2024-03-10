Breaking News
Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist
Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action
Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Star gymnast Karmakar finishes fourth in Apparatus World Cup
<< Back to Elections 2024

Star gymnast Karmakar finishes fourth in Apparatus World Cup

Updated on: 10 March,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Dipa, who finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 13.716 points in the event which concludes on Sunday

Star gymnast Karmakar finishes fourth in Apparatus World Cup

Dipa Karmakar

Listen to this article
Star gymnast Karmakar finishes fourth in Apparatus World Cup
x
00:00

Star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar finished a creditable fourth in the women’s vault event at the ongoing Baku Apparatus World Cup in the capital city of Azerbaijan.


Dipa, who finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 13.716 points in the event which concludes on Sunday.


Bulgaria’s Valentina Georgieva won the gold with a score of points ahead of Korea’s Ok An Chang, who scored 13.783 points.


Panama’s Karla Navas finished third with 13.733 points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dipa karmakar Gymnastics sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK