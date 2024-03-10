Star gymnast Karmakar finishes fourth in Apparatus World Cup

Dipa, who finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 13.716 points in the event which concludes on Sunday

Dipa Karmakar

Star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar finished a creditable fourth in the women’s vault event at the ongoing Baku Apparatus World Cup in the capital city of Azerbaijan.

Dipa, who finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 13.716 points in the event which concludes on Sunday.

Bulgaria’s Valentina Georgieva won the gold with a score of points ahead of Korea’s Ok An Chang, who scored 13.783 points.

Panama’s Karla Navas finished third with 13.733 points.

