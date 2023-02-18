Breaking News
Sumit Nagal advances to first ATP Challenger semi-final in 16 months

Updated on: 18 February,2023 09:12 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

The World No. 506 won the quarter-final in an hour and 22 minutes to set up a last four clash against American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock


India’s Sumit Nagal continued his good run in the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tournament, beating Jay Clarke of Great Britain 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to enter the singles semi-final here.


The World No. 506 won the quarter-final in an hour and 22 minutes to set up a last four clash against American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran.



Alboran, who ousted top seed Chun-Hsin Tseng in the second round, got the better of Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 25 minutes.

