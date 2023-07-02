‘Super happy’: Neeraj Chopra on Lausanne Diamond League win

Back from an injury lay-off, India’s Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning javelin star Neeraj Chopra clinches second consecutive Diamond League title despite being far from his best in Lausanne, Switzerland

India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the javelin throw final at Lausanne on Friday. Pic/AFP

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the prestigious Diamond League title for the second consecutive time by throwing his spear to 87.66m on Friday but the coveted 90m mark eluded the star Indian javelin thrower yet again.

Coming back from a one-month injury lay-off, Chopra’s title-winning performance at the Lausanne leg in challenging conditions was below his own Top 10 efforts, but he still stamped his authority in the prestigious One-day meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skipped three top events

The 25-year-old Chopra, who had skipped three top events due to a muscle strain he sustained last month, had won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5 with his fourth career-best throw of 88.67m.

Chopra, who usually produces his best in early rounds, had to wait till his fifth attempt to lead the field. He was at second spot till the end of the fourth round.

“I was feeling a bit nervous coming back from an injury. It was a bit cold here tonight. I am still far from my best, but I feel it is getting better,” Chopra said after his win. It was a cloudy day with the temperature during the men’s javelin throw event recording 17 degrees celsius and humidity at 78 per cent.

Chopra begins with a foul

“I am relieved it is coming together well for me. A win is a win and I will take that happily.”

Chopra began with a foul and then had 83.52m and 85.04m throws. He had another foul in the fourth round before coming up with his title-winning throw of 87.66m next. His sixth and last throw was 84.15m.

Germany’s Julian Weber was second with a best throw of 87.03m, while Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and season-leader Jakub Vadlejch (SB: 89.51m) of the Czech Republic was third with an 86.13m effort. Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who has been struggling for form, was fifth with a best throw of 82.23m.

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for his maiden Diamond League title. A month later, he became the first Indian Diamond League champion after winning the 2022 grand finale in Zurich.

The Indian superstar, who has a personal best of 89.94m, cemented his top spot in the Diamond League standings with 16 points, followed by Vadlejch (13 points) and Weber (12 points). Following the Lausanne event, men’s javelin throw will also be a part of the roster in the Monaco and Zurich legs on July 21 and August 31 respectively before the Diamond League grand finale in Eugene, USA, on September 16-17.

Chopra will straight away compete in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest starting August 19. “The next competition, Budapest, will be a big one for me,” he said.

“I wanted to win so I’m super happy with the results but I also want to go back to training and fix some of the things that I noticed and those are going to make me stronger.”

On May 29, Chopra had issued a statement, informing about his injury. He pulled out of the FBK Games on June 4 at Hengelo (the Netherlands), Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13 and Ostrava Golden Spike meet in Czech Republic on June 27. All the three meets were World Athletics Continental Tour gold events. But he did not miss any Diamond League competition as the subsequent legs in Rabat, Rome, Paris and Oslo did not have men’s javelin events on the roster.

Sreeshankar finishes fifth

In the men’s long jump, India’s Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth with a below-par jump of 7.88m which he achieved in the third round.

Sreeshankar, 24, who had clinched the third spot in the Paris leg on June 9 for his maiden Diamond League podium finish, had produced a career-best 8.41m during the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar earlier this month.

Also Read: Diamond League 2023: Sreeshankar finishes fifth in long jump in Lausanne

87.66 m

The distance Neeraj Chopra hurled his javelin, to win the title

Tweet talk

Narendra Modi @narendramodi:

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1

for shining at the Lausanne Diamond League. Thanks to his extraordinary performances, he has finished at the top of the table. His talent, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence is commendable.

Abhinav Bindra @Abhinav_Bindra:

A big shoutout to @Neeraj_chopra1 on his incredible victory at the Lausanne Diamond League! Your triumph is a testament to your unwavering resilience and determination, especially after coming back from injury.

Yogeshwar Dutt @DuttYogi:

Will not stop, will not get tired, this is the lion of India. Congratulations again and again to proud younger brother Neeraj Chopra for winning the title at Lausanne Diamond League.

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir:

If consistency had a face! #NeerajChopra

Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju:

Congratulations to Indian Kabaddi team on winning Asian Kabaddi Championship title. Our players displayed exceptional skills and remarkable team efforts. I also congratulate India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra who won the men’s javelin throw title at Lausanne Diamond League series! We are proud of our players who brought laurels for our country

Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur:

Neeraj is back with a bang with a massive throw of 87.66m in his 5th attempt, @Neeraj_chopra1 dominates yet another Diamond League event finishing on top position in Men’s Javelin Throw event at #LausanneDL. Phenomenal effort by our #TOPScheme athlete to make a blockbuster comeback after a muscle injury and make proud again Congratulations, Champion!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever